Five men have been charged after two men were allegedly assaulted in Kenosee Lake, Sask.
The incident took place at a business located on Lake View Street, where police responded in the early hours of the morning.
The incident was "related to a Hells Angels motorcycle club event held annually" in Kenosee Lake, according to an RCMP news release.
Charges included assault, assault with a weapon and assault causing bodily harm.
All five men charged have made their initial court appearances and were released on undertaking/conditions. They are each to appear again in Regina provincial court at a later date.
