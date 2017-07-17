Five men have been charged after two men were allegedly assaulted in Kenosee Lake, Sask.

The incident took place at a business located on Lake View Street, where police responded in the early hours of the morning.

The incident was "related to a Hells Angels motorcycle club event held annually" in Kenosee Lake, according to an RCMP news release.

Charges included assault, assault with a weapon and assault causing bodily harm.

All five men charged have made their initial court appearances and were released on undertaking/conditions. They are each to appear again in Regina provincial court at a later date.