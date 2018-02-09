Free ice fishing is one activity residents may want to mark on their calendar for Family Day weekend.

"Ice fishing is an excellent way to enjoy nature with family and friends during the winter," said Dustin Duncan, the minister of environment, in a release.

Public waters will be open to residents and visitors.

Waters with an open sport fishing season can be used without purchasing a fishing licence.

National parks will not be participating in the event.

"Our lakes attract more than 250,000 anglers each year and the free fishing weekend is the perfect opportunity for both new and experienced anglers," he said.

A truck that broke through lake ice in January. (TRK Trucking/Facebook)

A minimum of 10 centimetres of ice is required for walking and 30 centimetres for light vehicle travel.

Normal fishing regulations will still apply, including possession limits.

Reduced limits on some lakes and rivers remain in effect.

If participants plan to transport the fish out of province, a purchased licence will be required.