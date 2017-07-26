Doug Arden has been waiting nearly 20 years to be a part of a magic festival in Regina, and this weekend he'll lift the curtain on his long-awaited performance.

ReginaCadabra is Regina's first magic festival. Featuring 10 Canadian magicians, it runs Wednesday through Sunday at various locations around the city.

"I've always loved entertaining people so I look forward to making everyone laugh. That's what I live for," said Arden, a local ventriloquist, comedian and magician who has been working full-time as an entertainer for 20 years.

"I really don't need the money. I've got a paper route," he quipped.

Arden will perform this Friday night.

Organizer played his cards right

Brent Kloeble, festival organizer and president of Events Edge Entertainment and Speakers Bureau, pitched the idea for the festival last year to the Regina Hotel Association. He was one of about 70 delegates involved in a Dragons' Den-type competition where his idea received the green light.

"I think people will come away amazed and completely entertained by the magicians that we have," said Kloeble.

What you need to know

The shows include stage illusions, close-up magic tricks, comedy magic, a mentalist and escape artistry.

Shawn Farquhar appeared on the television show Ellen and will perform on Saturday night at Casino Regina. (Facebook)

Wednesday marks the festival's opening on the City Square Plaza starting at 7 p.m. CST. Magicians will perform around the plaza and Victoria Park before Cinema Under the Stars.

Thursday night at Escape Manor, mentalist Jeff Richards will perform after participants answer trivia questions and break free from a locked room. Start times vary after 6:30 p.m.

Friday night's comedy/magic show takes place at the Ramada Hotel at 8 p.m. Three magicians, including Arden, will perform. Credits include Chris Funk, who appeared on the television show America's Got Talent, and David Merry.

Saturday's Free Stage Fascination performances start at 11 a.m. and 12 p.m. on the City Square Plaza stage during the Farmers' Market.

Five performers take the stage at Casino Regina Saturday at 8 p.m. Performers include: Sean Watson, David Merry, Paul Romhany, Chris Funk and Shawn Farquhar, who appeared on the television show Ellen.

On Sunday at 1 p.m. magician Richy Roy will perform a show for the whole family. After the performance, up to 50 children aged six to 12 can learn a few tricks. Included with admission is a copy of his new book.

Tickets and more information are available on the ReginaCadabra website.