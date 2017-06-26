Sylas Moneybird, 20, made his first court appearance in Regina relating to charges of manslaughter and robbery with violence stemming from two incidences earlier this month.

According to a police investigation, a fight broke out on June 9 between two groups of people. During the altercation, 22-year-old Jesse Moneybird was fatally wounded.

Police were called to 12th Avenue and Rose Street where they found Jesse with life-threatening injuries.

Sylas Moneybird is scheduled to have his next court appearance on June 28. (Facebook)

Jesse was taken to hospital for treatment but died from his injuries.

According to the investigation, a woman was assaulted and robbed by a 20-year-old male shortly after Jesse was assaulted.

During his first court appearance, Sylas was ordered not to contact the female complainant, nor two of the witnesses.

After court was adjourned, Sylas was seen waving to people in the courtroom from the prisoner's box.

A bail hearing is scheduled for Wednesday.

Police say the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with additional information is asked to contact Regina Police Service at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.