Public Safety Minister Ralph Goodale announced Firefighters' National Memorial Day in Regina on Friday.

The day will serve as a tribute to public safety officers who have died in the line of duty and will fall on the second Sunday of September each year.

In 2017, the day will fall on Sept. 10, and flags will be at half-mast at all federal properties.

In addition, the federal government announced a new grant program intended to support families of public safety officers who have died in the line of duty.

The program will receive $80 million from the federal government over five years, beginning in 2018-19, and $20 million thereafter.

More than 1,300 firefighters have died on duty since 1848, according to the Canadian Fallen Firefighters Foundation.