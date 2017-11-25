There are burning questions after reports of a fireball breaking up over Saskatchewan and Alberta Friday night.

Videos shared on social media show a bright light in the sky that appears to be breaking up and burning with pieces falling away.

The object was visible across a large swathe of Saskatchewan and Alberta, with sightings in Regina, Gravelbourg, Pierceland, Clavet, Zehner and Punnichy, Sask., as well as Medicine Hat, and Seven Persons, Alta.

Six sightings have also been reported to the American Meteor Society so far, including two in Alberta.

Becki Bitternose's husband Dallas shot a video of the object falling over their home near Punnichy and another video was posted to Youtube.

