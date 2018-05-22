Fires still burning in Saskatchewan

There are 13 fires burning throughout the province of Saskatchewan, according to the province's latest wildfire update.

The Rally fire, which had prompted Holbein to evacuate multiple times, is considered contained and is burning more than 2,500 hectares of land at the moment.

The Tuff fire, which is burning within the Meadow Lake provincial park, is burning a bit bigger, as it has engulfed more than 6,500 hectares and has not yet been contained.

The Tuff blaze burned 13 cottages in the Flotten Lake area over the weekend, as well as other outbuildings.

Both fires are still being investigated and the causes are not yet known.

Marnie Williams, the director of service delivery within the ministry of social services, said there are 35 people from the Waterhen Lake First Nation staying in a Saskatoon hotel.

They'll remain there until the air on the reserve clears up.

The Rabbit fire, burning in the Prince Albert national park, is burning at a size of 24,000 hectares, the same as Monday.

A fire ban on Crown land from the Churchill River to the U.S. border remains in effect.

There have been 181 fires in the province so far this year, well above the five year average of 122.