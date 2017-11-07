A total of 15 firefighters rushed to the scene of a blaze at a shop in the industrial area of Kindersley, Sask., Tuesday evening.

Bernie Morton, director of emergency measures for the town, said crews were called to the large fire in the 1000 block of Seventh Avenue W. at about 4 p.m. CT.

"The fire, although it looks quite dramatic, is well under control at this point," he told CBC Radio's Afternoon Edition just before 6 p.m.

Smoke was visible during the fire at the shop. Multiple semis, a motorhome and an unknown number of tires and propane tanks burned inside, causing between 40 and 50 small explosions.

While firefighters worked to stop the fire from spreading, Morton said the town's water treatment plant was working overtime to supply the necessary amount of water to fight it.

Morton said there were no residents in the area and with the wind extremely light, there were no concerns about air quality. No one was injured.

He said firefighters will spend a good portion of the night extinguishing hot spots and will then work to determine the cause.

Kindersley is about 185 kilometres southwest of Saskatoon.