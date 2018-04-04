Skip to Main Content
Crews fight blaze at Lang's Cafe in downtown Regina

Regina fire crews battled a major blaze in the heart of downtown Wednesday morning, as fire consumed Lang's Cafe.

Smoke started pouring out of building in 1700 block of Broad St. around 6 a.m.

CBC News ·
Thick smoke billowed out of the building at 1745 Broad St. in Regina's downtown Wednesday morning. (Creeden Martell/CBC)

Crews are fighting a major fire in downtown Regina this morning. 

It happened in the 1700 block of Broad St., just south of Saskatchewan Drive.

At around 6:30 a.m. CST, heavy smoke was pouring out of the building that holds Lang's Cafe, a restaurant.

Flames roared through the roof shortly after, and fire crews stationed themselves across the busy commuter route of Broad St., between Saskatchewan Drive and 11th Avenue.

Within an hour, the front façade and roof of the brick building had crumbled and a column of smoke was spreading south across the city.

More to come.

A building that holds a Regina restaurant was on fire Wednesday morning. (Keith Rey/Twitter)
 

