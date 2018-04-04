Crews fight blaze at Lang's Cafe in downtown Regina

Crews are fighting a major fire in downtown Regina this morning.

It happened in the 1700 block of Broad St., just south of Saskatchewan Drive.

At around 6:30 a.m. CST, heavy smoke was pouring out of the building that holds Lang's Cafe, a restaurant.

Flames roared through the roof shortly after, and fire crews stationed themselves across the busy commuter route of Broad St., between Saskatchewan Drive and 11th Avenue.

Within an hour, the front façade and roof of the brick building had crumbled and a column of smoke was spreading south across the city.

More to come.