A prairie landmark in Tramping Lake, Sask. was razed this weekend.

A grain elevator in the small community, about 35 kilometres northeast of Kerrobert, fell victim to an inferno. Within 90 minutes, the fire reduced the structure to a smouldering heap of ash and rubble, according to farmer Brian Kohlman who documented the event via Twitter.

The Kerrobert Fire Department reported its members were on scene at around 1 p.m. Saturday. All of its units were not back to the fire hall until after 12 a.m. Sunday morning, according to the department's Facebook page.

Elevator Fire 4 - KFD

Members of Kerrobert's fire department stayed on the scene of an elevator fire in Tramping Lake, Sask. for nearly 12 hours. (Kerrobert Fire and Rescue/Facebook)

Kohlman tweeted Sunday  that he and his brother spent the night keeping watch over the remains of the elevator.

He included a photograph taken at first light showing a deep blue sky and rays of orange sunlight striking the ash heap he said contained 35,000 bushels of yellow peas.

Kohlman also tweeted a message of gratitude to those neighbours who'd pitched in to help — some shutting down their harvest, he wrote — and to the fire crews from Kerrobert, Wilkie and Unity.

On Facebook, Kerrobert's fire department extended thanks to area residents who hauled water while firefighters contained the blaze.

Elevator Fire 3 - KFD

In the end, the elevator was reduced to a smouldering heap of ash and rubble. (Kerrobert Fire and Rescue/Facebook)

Beverly J Ully/Facebook