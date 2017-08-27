A prairie landmark in Tramping Lake, Sask. was razed this weekend.

A grain elevator in the small community, about 35 kilometres northeast of Kerrobert, fell victim to an inferno. Within 90 minutes, the fire reduced the structure to a smouldering heap of ash and rubble, according to farmer Brian Kohlman who documented the event via Twitter.

Our elevator burnt down today. Within 90min it was a pile of rubble.Was on my way to dump our last load of peas in it.#prairielandmark pic.twitter.com/nGNUMhVqjn — @Beets73

The Kerrobert Fire Department reported its members were on scene at around 1 p.m. Saturday. All of its units were not back to the fire hall until after 12 a.m. Sunday morning, according to the department's Facebook page.

Members of Kerrobert's fire department stayed on the scene of an elevator fire in Tramping Lake, Sask. for nearly 12 hours. (Kerrobert Fire and Rescue/Facebook)

Kohlman tweeted Sunday that he and his brother spent the night keeping watch over the remains of the elevator.

He included a photograph taken at first light showing a deep blue sky and rays of orange sunlight striking the ash heap he said contained 35,000 bushels of yellow peas.

First light after elevator fire.That is 35000bu of yellow peas mixed in.What a mess. My brother and I spent the night keeping watch pic.twitter.com/UG3Z97o4lz — @Beets73

Kohlman also tweeted a message of gratitude to those neighbours who'd pitched in to help — some shutting down their harvest, he wrote — and to the fire crews from Kerrobert, Wilkie and Unity.

On Facebook, Kerrobert's fire department extended thanks to area residents who hauled water while firefighters contained the blaze.

In the end, the elevator was reduced to a smouldering heap of ash and rubble. (Kerrobert Fire and Rescue/Facebook)

