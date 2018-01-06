One person is in hospital after a fire in Regina's Cathedral neighbourhood.

Fire crews were called to 2071 Argyle St. at about 9 p.m. Friday night with reports of heavy smoke coming from the house.

Two people were at the home when the fire broke out, one of whom was taken to hospital with undetermined injuries, said assistant chief Kevin Digney.

One cat was safely rescued by firefighters.

Digney said the fire is under investigation. The cause of the fire and the extent of the damage are not yet known.