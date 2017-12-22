An argument between two men and a woman escalated into Molotov cocktails being thrown and a fire starting at a house in Regina early Friday morning, according to police.

Police received a call to respond to a house fire on the 1600 block of Rae Street at 4 a.m. Police found the home owners had put out the fire, but noticed the remains of a broken Molotov cocktail, a bottle containing flammable liquids and a cloth fuse. It appeared the weapon had been thrown at the house.

On further investigation, police learned that a 34-year-old man and a 31-year-old man were fighting with a woman when the 34-year-old allegedly tackled her and forced her into a vehicle driven by the other man.

When the trio stopped at an off-sale location, the woman got out and left in a cab. The men followed the cab to the place where she got out, and then left and allegedly returned with the Molotov cocktail, which was thrown at the residence.

When that weapon failed to ignite a fire, the suspects allegedly left and returned with a second Molotov cocktail that lit the residence on fire, police said.

Both suspects left the scene, but police later found them in the area of 9th Avenue and Albert Street. They were arrested and charged with arson and forcible confinement. The 34-year-old is also facing one additional charge of assault.