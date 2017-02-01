One person is dead after fire broke out in a house in Regina early Wednesday morning.

It happened around 3 a.m. CST at a home on the 2900 block of 7th Avenue.

Other people were able to get out of the house. One was taken to hospital.

Fire investigators and police remained on the scene this morning. One person died and one was taken to hospital. (Alec Salloum/CBC)

A spokesperson for the city said the person who died was female, but did not provide her age.

Firefighters arrived at the scene about four minutes after getting the call, but the house was already fully ablaze.

Crews attacked the fire and searched the building. A female victim was located, transferred to EMS and was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Damage to the main floor was significant, the city spokesperson said.

Fire investigators remained at the scene hours after the fire had been contained to attempt to determine the cause.

The home is close to Albert Community School in North Central.