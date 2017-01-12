The City of Regina is proposing a ban on parking on some streets when snow plowing is underway.

When a snowstorm strikes, the city's top priority is plowing major streets like Victoria Avenue and Albert Street. But when cars are parked there, that makes the job tougher.

That's why the city wants to try a snow route parking ban. Once a snow route day is declared, it would be an offence to park on certain routes, with violators subject to a $110 ticket.

It would apply to three major roadways:

Victoria Avenue (from Broad Street to Winnipeg Street).

Winnipeg Street (from Victoria Avenue to College Avenue).

College Avenue (from Winnipeg Street to Abbott Road).

The city plans to try it out on a trial basis starting in the late fall.

The proposal goes to the public works and infrastructure committee today.

If they give it the green light, city council will have final say at its Jan. 20 meeting.