A fifth person has been arrested in connection with a shooting last week in Regina's south end.

A 22-year-old man was sent to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after he was shot at a home on Deergrove Crescent in the city's Whitmore Park neighbourhood. He later made his way to a home on the 900 block of Shannon Road.

A 21-year-old Moose Jaw man is charged with one count of conspiracy to commit an indictable offence plus two counts of breach of undertaking. He will make an appearance in provincial court on Tuesday morning.

Last week, four men were each charged with attempted murder in the shooting.