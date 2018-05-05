World-renowned violinist Erika Raum returns home for Regina Music Festival

Erika Raum remembers the nerve-racking experience of her first Regina Music Festival performance. She was six years old.

"For years, I couldn't go to the Hotel Saskatchewan without having palpitations. That's where they used to hold it, in the ballroom or conference rooms," remembers the now world-renowned violinist, 46.

"It's a nerve-racking thing to get up there and play, but particularly for criticism. It's not ideal, but it also hardens you up and is a good experience."

Raum is back in her hometown for this year's festival, but this time she's on the other side of the adjudicator's table. She will be adjudicating the strings competition, something she has done elsewhere but never in Regina.

"It's the first time we've been able to line up schedules. It's a busy time of year," said Raum.

It's rare for past competitors to adjudicate in Regina. This year, Raum and pianist Stephen Runge are both filling the role — the only time in the past 35 years two former competitors have adjudicated in the same year, according to the music festival.

Raum, whose parents, Richard and Elizabeth, were professional musicians with the Regina Symphony Orchestra, learned how to play piano when she was two and soon took up violin.

By age 10 she had made her concerto debut. By age 12 she was playing violin professionally with the same symphony as her parents.

She studied music at the University of Toronto and has made an international name for herself, earning three Grammy nominations along the way.

Violinist Erika Raum is now based in Toronto with her family. (Margaret Malandruccolo)

Raum said her early competition results were hit and miss, but she eventually learned how to manage and cope with her nerves.

"I think I learned a valuable lesson — competitions of artistic endeavours are by nature very subjective," said Raum.

She said competitions are solely for the benefit of the competitors, and offer valuable lessons about how to identify and achieve goals, how to manage time and how to reach your peak for a performance.

"It's all good stuff, win or lose," she said.

Nurturing local talent

Raum is most interested in learning about how music teachers are supporting young musicians.

"If you don't have those [teachers], you can lose five years' worth of great potential. So the smaller the place, the more isolated the place, the more heroic the individual members of the musical community have to be to make sure everybody gets what they need."

She said there is an abundance of talent in Regina and that the most important thing is for young musicians to leave a festival with feelings of sharing, love of music and love of bettering themselves.

"I want them to leave with the optimism and the fellowship of music, because we as performers all love to play. By far and away, that's what's it about, the music festival."

Importance of music

Embracing performance is something even people who don't intend to pursue a career in music should do, Raum says. In particular, though she is famous as a violinist, she believes everyone should learn to play the piano.

"It's a gateway to everything artistic in performance. Whether you would become a film director or [work] in musical theatre or just theatre or public speaking, the tentacles are very, very broad for the piano in particular," Raum said.

"There are certain things with becoming part of a social human being, and I think playing the piano is right up there."

The Regina Music Festival runs at the University of Regina's Luther College until May 6.