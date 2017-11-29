Saskatchewan RCMP are investigating after more than 60 fentanyl patches were stolen during a pharmacy robbery in Melville on Tuesday.

RCMP say a suspect walked into a pharmacy in Melville, Saskatchewan and stole many Fentanyl patches (Supplied/RCMP)

Police say the robbery happened sometime after 5 p.m.

A man entered a pharmacy in the 100 block of Second Avenue E. wearing a balaclava, RCMP say. No one in the store was injured, but the man ran away with various drugs.

Police say among the drugs stolen were 63 fentanyl patches, which ranged from 10 to 100 milligrams.

The patches are small, clear squares. Police say they should only be prescribed by health professionals and are asking anyone who might find the medication to call them immediately.

A surveillance image of the suspect has been released. He's said to be between five feet six inches and five feet nine inches tall, and between 150 and 175 pounds.

Police say at the time of the robbery, he was wearing a black balaclava, a coat coloured orange on the bottom and grey on the top, red pajama pants and brown shoes .

Anyone who knows the whereabouts of the suspect or the drugs is asked to call 911.