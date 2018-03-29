Risk of fentanyl 'not going to slow down,' says AIDS Saskatoon executive director

In the wake of fentanyl overdoses across Saskatchewan, outreach groups and experts are reaching out to educate people about how to keep themselves safe from harm while using drugs like cocaine.

On Wednesday evening, experts on an Overdose Prevention panel addressed common misperceptions around fentanyl, how it works in the body and offered advice about naloxone kits to the crowd gathered at the Frances Morrison Library in Saskatoon.

The goal was to make sure people are aware of all of their options if they are using drugs, or if they knew someone using drugs, explained Jason Mercredi, executive director of AIDS Saskatoon.

I think this month has shown that no matter where you live in Saskatchewan, you're at risk of having [fentanyl] mixed in. - Jason Mercredi, executive director of AIDS Saskatoon

Most addiction programs are targeted at injection drugs, he said, but recent overdoses in the province took place because of a batch of cocaine tainted with fentanyl.

"We know cocaine use is pretty prevalent amongst the university crowd, amongst the bar-going crowd, amongst working people," he said.

Mercredi also spoke about why the panel sought to reach people who may use drugs but not believe they are at risk of overdosing.

Jason Mercredi, with AIDS Saskatoon, said cocaine use is prevalent among university aged groups, as well as bar goers and the working crowd. (Jason Warick/CBC)

British Columbia, Alberta and Ontario have dealt with the devastating effects of a fentanyl crisis, and Mercredi said outreach organizations are "extremely worried" about the drug flooding Saskatchewan in the same way.

"We don't necessarily think we're ready as a province to deal with it if it comes en masse like it has in those other three provinces," he said.

Every drug user needs to be prepared to deal with a crisis situation prompted by fentanyl, he said.

While three recent deaths in Saskatoon are believed to be connected to a batch of cocaine laced with the powerful opioid, Maidstone RCMP had also responded to an incident in which two men died of suspected overdoses.

Police and Weyburn and Kamsack also reported seeing cases in which cocaine had been cut with fentanyl.

"I think this month has shown that no matter where you live in Saskatchewan, you're at risk of having that drug mixed in," said Mercredi.

"We don't think it's going to slow down."