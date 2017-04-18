One man is in custody after Prince Albert, Sask., police seized 32 fentanyl pills and a small amount of methamphetamine on Monday.
Police were called to a residence on the 600 block of 21st Street E., where they observed a man behaving erratically. Police saw potential weapons nearby — a hammer and a large knife.
After the man was taken into custody, police searched the residence for more weapons and found drugs.
Thirty-two fentanyl pills were seized and a small amount of crystal meth.
Police say the drugs are valued at $800.