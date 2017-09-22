Police say two men who overdosed in June in Regina took a substance containing fentanyl.

They say the men, age 47 and 41, thought they were using heroin. The men were taken to hospital by ambulance on June 22.

Officers sent the substance to Health Canada as part of the investigation. The analysis showed it contained fentanyl.

Both men survived the overdose, but it's prompting police to warn the public not to take chances with their health.

"You never know what you're going to get when you're buying drugs from a dealer," said Kimberly Schmidt with the Regina Police Service.

Signs of an overdose include difficulty walking, blue lips or nails, choking sounds and weak breathing.