Vitriol, death threats an extreme example of what female politicians face, say Sask. MLAs

Alberta Premier Rachel Notley has faced a barrage of death threats and violent comments in a trend that Saskatchewan female politicians describe as "terrifying" and "alarming" at turns, and a severe example of the kind of trolling they may face themselves.

"It's definitely an extreme on a spectrum," said NDP MLA Nicole Sarauer. "But that's not to say, that women, if we don't receive a death threat, we're not receiving hate mail or comments that are different than what male colleagues are receiving."

After holding the position of interim leader for nine months, Sarauer became more visible as the face of the party, which she said led to an increase in "inappropriate" and "uncomfortable" comments she faced online and in person.

"For example, I had way more comments on how I look, and how that may or may not affect my job, than I can tell you the [male] leader that was the leader before me didn't face," she said.

Nicole Sarauer said she's faced more comments on her looks than her male colleagues, as well as questions about her ability to do her job on the basis of her gender or raise children given the demands of a busy, public job. (Cory Herperger/SRC)

Fellow NDP MLA Carla Beck noted that as politicians, people expect a higher level of scrutiny, and female politicians are particularly subject to that scrutiny on the basis of their appearance. But she said she hasn't faced anything as hateful as her peers in Alberta have.

"I don't see that level of vitriol or threats, directed at politicians, particularly female politicians, here in Saskatchewan."

While it's hard to guess why that might be, Sarauer and Beck venture a few theories, including the stage commanded by Notley, or over in Ontario, Premier Kathleen Wynne, as two female leaders in highly visible roles with command of the provincial budget, in provinces with larger populations.

NDP MLA Carla Beck says that she feels the level of discourse in Saskatchewan is more focused on ideas than on personal attacks, and that female politicians are not as subject to the level of threats as they have been in neighbouring Alberta. (CBC)

The "tone from the top" is also important, and in Saskatchewan, Beck said she believes political debate is more focused on ideas than on making personal attacks, for which she said she is thankful.

"But we shouldn't take it for granted. We must be willing to call out behaviour like that and not to go down that road."

Student group encourages women in politics

Women in Legislature is a student group that encourages women of all backgrounds to get involved in the politics.

Executive director Mackenzie Stewart said she believes the tone of politics, the level of scrutiny and the tightrope women walk — of trying not to seem "bossy" or "shrill" — can deter younger women from wanting to step into public office.

I guess a cultural shift would be kind of nice, overall, [if] people think of women as leaders rather than followers or stay-at-home parents. - Mackenzie Stewart of Women in Legislature

"Saskatchewan's never had a female premier," she noted, questioning if women were supported in their desire to run or encouraged to run in winnable seats.

"I guess a cultural shift would be kind of nice, overall, [if] people think of women as leaders rather than followers or stay-at-home parents."

As it stands, Sarauer and Stewart note women face different questions than men, particularly about juggling politics with family life and raising children, or doubts about their aptitude for the job given their gender. In one such case, new RCMP commissioner Brenda Lucki was recently asked by a Liberal MP how a lady would "tell the guys how to behave."

Sarauer said encouraging women to take on non-traditional roles in many different professions, and encouraging diversity, are ways to change the tone and culture around females in positions of power.

But she also felt that more people needed to be vocal about calling out sexist and derogatory comments.

"I think we need to call people out when they're saying things like this, whether it's in social media or in public, that these sort of things are not helpful and are inappropriate," she said.

"We could all definitely do more. I think it doesn't fall on just women though to carry that torch."