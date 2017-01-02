The new year has brought increases to bus fares and landfill rates for Regina residents, along with a reminder to renew city licences.

The last phase of a three-year transit fare increase comes into effect this year, although passes and rides loaded onto R-Cards last year will still be honoured in 2017.

An adult cash fare now costs $3.25, a 75-cent increase since 2014. The cost of a monthly adult bus pass has increased by $30 to $92 in the past three years.

Bus fares have increased in 2017 in the last of three yearly updates that started in 2015.

The landfill rate has also been raised from $80 to $85 per tonne for vehicles with loads bigger than 200 kilograms.

The city of Regina says both the landfill and transit rate increases were needed to cover operational costs.

Residents are also being reminded to pay city licences that expired after the countdown on New Year's Eve.

All resident and non-resident business licences expire after Dec. 31. They can be renewed at city hall.

Pet licences for cats and dogs also expire at the end of the year. Renewal fees can be paid at veterinary clinics, city hall and the Regina Humane Society.