Saskatchewan judges may have been overlooked this year for nominations to the Supreme Court of Canada, but a First Nations man from the province was announced as a federal court judge this week.

Paul Favel, a member of the Poundmaker Cree Nation and former partner at McKercher LLP in Saskatoon, was appointed as a federal court judge by the Canadian Department of Justice in Ottawa on Wednesday.

Poundmaker Cree Nation is located about 175 kilometres northwest of Saskatoon.

Starting Dec.11, Favel will help the national trial court hear and decide legal disputes that occur within the central Canadian government.

He will replace Justice James Russell who has been elected to become a supernumerary judge — meaning a retired judge who still works part-time.

A lifetime of achievements

Favel has served as deputy chief commissioner with the Saskatchewan Human Rights Commission since 2011 and as a member of the oversight committee on the Indian Residential Schools Settlement Agreement since 2010.

David Arnot, chief commissioner of the SHRC, worked with Favel for 25 years, including Favel's time with the commission, and extended congratulations in a release.

"Paul has been a strong advocate for human rights in our province, offering an important perspective on some of the most dynamic issues facing our province, and helping to transform the commission," Arnot said.

Favel's educational background includes a law degree from Dalhousie University in Halifax. Additionally, he specialized in Aboriginal law with an emphasis on First Nations development in corporate and commercial law.

He declined an interview with CBC.