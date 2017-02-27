A power outage earlier today affected north Regina neighbourhoods and bogged down traffic.
Regina police were reminding commuters to treat any intersection where the lights are out as a four-way stop.
The Regina Police Service's Twitter account mentioned the intersection of Elphinstone Street and 10th Avenue.
We've just been told that the lights are out at Elphinstone & 10th; Reminder: Lights out = 4-way stop #yqrtraffic #yqr—
@reginapolice
Power was restored at approximately 6:30 p.m. CST, SaskPower tweeted.