A power outage earlier today affected north Regina neighbourhoods and bogged down traffic.

Regina police were reminding commuters to treat any intersection where the lights are out as a four-way stop.

The Regina Police Service's Twitter account mentioned the intersection of Elphinstone Street and 10th Avenue.

We've just been told that the lights are out at Elphinstone & 10th; Reminder: Lights out = 4-way stop #yqrtraffic #yqr — @reginapolice

Power was restored at approximately 6:30 p.m. CST, SaskPower tweeted.