Regina police are searching for a girl who has been missing since Friday evening.

Twelve-year-old Rosabella Hoostie was last seen on the 1700 block of Elphinstone Street around 8:30 p.m. CST.

She is approximately five feet three inches tall, 120 pounds with black shoulder-length hair and what are described as "cut marks" on her left arm. Hoostie was last seen wearing a black hoodie with black sweat pants.

Police do not believe she has come to any harm but are concerned as she is considered vulnerable due to her age.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Regina Police Service at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.