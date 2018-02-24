A 23-year-old woman from Moose Jaw is dead after a single vehicle rollover just east of Morse, Sask. on Highway 1.

At around 10 p.m. CST on Friday, Morse and Hebert, Sask. emergency responders were called to a single vehicle rollover.

The 23-year-old woman was declared deceased at the scene.

Four other occupants of the car were taken to Cypress Regional Hospital in Swift Current. One of those people was subsequently transported by STARS to Regina.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing.

More to come.