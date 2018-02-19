A man has been arrested after a stolen vehicle crashed into a Regina police car Sunday night.
At around 9:10 p.m. CST, police responded to a stolen vehicle call in northeast Regina. The police tried to stop the vehicle on Albert Street North, but it sped off.
The vehicle continued down Albert St. and hit a police car at the corner of College and Albert.
Police said charges against the driver are pending.
The investigation is ongoing. If you have any information, call the Regina Police Service at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.