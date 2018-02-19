A man has been arrested after a stolen vehicle crashed into a Regina police car Sunday night.

At around 9:10 p.m. CST, police responded to a stolen vehicle call in northeast Regina. The police tried to stop the vehicle on Albert Street North, but it sped off.

The vehicle continued down Albert St. and hit a police car at the corner of College and Albert.

Multiple police cars were on the scene Sunday night. (Natascia Lypny/CBC News)

Police said charges against the driver are pending.

The investigation is ongoing. If you have any information, call the Regina Police Service at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.