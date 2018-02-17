A fire broke out at a home in the 1400 block of Regina's Retallack Street Saturday morning, causing significant damage to the house.

Windows were shattered and the entire house appeared to have been affected.

At least six fire engines attended the scene, as well as police and ambulance.

A firefighter on the scene said they can't confirm any injuries because the house was not structurally safe enough for them to investigate.

Authorities should know what caused the fire in the coming weeks, after they complete their investigation.