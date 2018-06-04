Skip to Main Content
2 dead after rollover near Parkbeg

2 dead after rollover near Parkbeg

Two people are dead after a rollover west of Parkbeg on Sunday.

Truck had 4 occupants

Two of the four occupants of the vehicle died, RCMP said in a news release.

Two people are dead after a rollover west of Parkbeg on Sunday.

The incident happened on Highway 1 around 2:15 p.m. CST, according to an RCMP news release.

An eastbound vehicle went into the ditch and rolled, killing two of the four people inside. 

The driver and one passenger were transported to hospital by STARS air ambulance. 

RCMP said no information is yet available about the dead including their names or if their families have been notified.

Parkbeg is 118 kilometres west of Regina.

