A pedestrian was struck and killed by a semi-truck on Regina's Ring Road, according to information received by police.

The Regina Police Service responded to a call around 9 a.m. CST Wednesday for a report that a pedestrian was struck by a northbound semi-truck. The collision occurred on the highway south of Victoria Avenue.

EMS pronounced the victim dead at the scene.

The northbound lanes of the highway have been blocked between Arcola and Victoria avenues.

Anyone who has information about this incident is asked to contact the Regina Police Service at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.