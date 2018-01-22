A 22-year-old man was pronounced dead by first responders Friday after being struck by a semi truck while walking on a Saskatchewan highway.

On Jan. 19, RCMP were called to the fatal collision on Highway 16, east of North Battleford.

Investigators determined that a 22-year-old man from Saskatoon had been walking in the middle of the highway dressed in black when he was struck by a tractor trailer unit heading west.

Emergency Medical Services and RCMP were at the scene, and the man was pronounced dead by EMS.

According to police, the death is not believed to be suspicious in nature and the driver of the semi had not consumed any alcohol.

The family of the deceased man has been notified.