One woman is dead and two men are injured following a single vehicle rollover about 8 km south of Big River.

At about 2:15 p.m. CST on Saturday, Big River RCMP were called to the crash on Revo Lake Road, just off of Highway 55.

A 75-year-old woman who was a passenger in the vehicle was found deceased at the scene.

The 84-year-old man who was driving was airlifted to hospital by STARS air ambulance and a 52-year-old male passenger was taken by ground ambulance to a local hospital. The extent of their injuries is unknown.

All three people are from Saskatoon.

Police are still investigating the rollover. An RCMP traffic reconstructionist and the provincial coroner's office are involved.