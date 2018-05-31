Woman dies in collision west of Rosetown, Sask.

A 55-year-old woman is dead after a three-vehicle collision on Highway 7.

Rosetown RCMP and other first responders were called to the scene 11 kilometres west of Rosetown Thursday before 10 a.m. CST, according to a news release.

A pickup truck that was travelling west collided with a semi tractor-trailer going in the opposite direction. The pickup truck then collided with a SUV travelling behind the semi.

The driver of the SUV, a 55-year-old woman from Fiske, Sask., was pronounced dead at the scene.

The man driving the pickup truck, a 47-year-old from Rosetown, was taken to hospital in Saskatoon with undetermined injuries The semi driver, a 73-year-old man from Asquith, Sask., did not report any injuries. None of the vehicles had other passengers, according to police.

RCMP are investigating the collision. Police advised that Highway #7 was still blocked as of 2:15 p.m. CST on Thursday and drivers could expect delays and/or detours.

Rosetown is located about 117 km southwest of Saskatoon.