2 teens dead after collision near Raymore

RCMP say two teenagers have died following a single vehicle collision east of Raymore, Sask.

Paramedics and Punnichy RCMP were called to the scene of a serious, single vehicle collision early Sunday morning on a grid road, east of Raymore.

A 16-year-old girl from the Southey, Sask. area and a 17-year old boy from the Raymore area were pronounced dead at the scene.

Police and a collision reconstructionist are investigating.

RCMP have not released the names of the victims.

Raymore is about 110 kilometres north of Regina.