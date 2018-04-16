Skip to Main Content
2 teens dead after collision near Raymore

RCMP say a 16-year-old girl and 17-year-old boy have died following a single vehicle collision east of Raymore, Sask.

Incident occurred just after 2 a.m. on Sunday

A 16-year-old female and 17-year-old male have died following a single vehicle collision east of Raymore, Sask., according to RCMP. (CBC)

RCMP say two teenagers have died following a single vehicle collision east of Raymore, Sask.

Paramedics and Punnichy RCMP were called to the scene of a serious, single vehicle collision early Sunday morning on a grid road, east of Raymore. 

A 16-year-old girl from the Southey, Sask. area and a 17-year old boy from the Raymore area were pronounced dead at the scene. 

Police and a collision reconstructionist are investigating.

RCMP have not released the names of the victims.

Raymore is about 110 kilometres north of Regina. 

