New census data that shows Saskatchewan's population has been growing rapidly is perhaps no surprise to anyone who drives around the province's largest cities.

Saskatchewan grew by 59,189 people between 2011 and 2016 and now has a population of 1,098,352, according to the federal count.

But growth was most dramatic in Saskatoon (12.5 per cent) and Regina (11.8 per cent).

For many, the evidence is right before their eyes, as new neighbourhoods spring up in short order.

In Regina, there's has been rapid growth in the Harbour Landing area near the airport, while in Saskatoon, new homes have sprung up at a torrid pace in the Stonebridge area.

Below is a sample of before-and-after images from Google Street View.

Rochdale Boulevard in north Regina

The River Centre 2 development in River Landing

Harbour Landing neighbourhood near the Regina Airport

Stonebridge area in south-central Saskatoon