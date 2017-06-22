The 40th annual Canada Farm Progress Show got underway in Regina on Wednesday.

The latest iteration of the show has themes focusing on women in agriculture, young farmers and the veterans who have been at it for decades.

Each theme will be celebrated on one of the three days that the show runs, with discounts for the targeted audience. Women in Ag Day fell on Wednesday, with women getting a 40 per cent discount on walk up gate admission.

Carpentier said the show's three thematic days appeal to three demographics, women, young and veteran farmers. (Carl Sincennes/Radio-Canada)

Rene Carpentier, volunteer show chair, said about 42 per cent of attendees of the show are female.

As a result, more programming has been aimed at women, including encouraging them to try agricultural entrepreneurship.

On Thursday there will be a 40 per cent discount on walk up gate admission for attendees under the age of 40 and on Friday there will be a 40 per cent discount on walk up gate admission for those over the age of 40.