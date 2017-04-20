The Saskatchewan Roughriders' decision to cut Justin Cox from the team following an assault charge is eliciting a mixed bag of reactions from fans.

Some have come out in support of the Canadian Football League's policy on violence against women, which works to raise awareness and to educate players and includes sanctions on players or employees who violate the policy, but doesn't prohibit teams from signing a player with a background of domestic violence.

Others regret the loss of a strong player.

@SEC_Phenom Just lost another great player. Fans were really excited to see you. . . Once a Rider, always a Rider. . . — @stranger_cody

Cox was named the Roughriders' "most outstanding rookie" in 2016, and started in all 15 games he played for the team.

The 24-year-old was kicked off the team Wednesday after Regina police charged him with assault causing bodily harm.

The charge is connected to an alleged assault on a Regina woman over the weekend.

The CFL announced it would refuse to register any potential contracts with Cox in light of the charge.

@jlstoon 1 is too many but I don't think we need to dwell on this. Jones did the right thing by releasing him immediately. It's done. Move on. — @JasonShawnFicht

Cox has allegations of domestic abuse in his background, which the Roughriders looked at when they acquired him as a player.

In July 2016, Riders head coach Chris Jones had said he was satisfied with an investigation into Cox's background.