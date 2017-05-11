Saskatchewan Roughrider fans will get the chance to take home a piece of Regina's Taylor Field before the old Mosaic Stadium is knocked to the ground.

Jill Hargrove, director of facility management services with the City of Regina, said in the next few weeks the city will unveil how fans will able to bid on pieces of memorabilia such as section signs, seat backings and maybe even some turf.

"We know there's been a lot of buzz about buying a piece of the turf so we're really looking at the logistics of what that would be," explained Hargrove on Wednesday.

"It could be something that we find a way to creatively package for the fans, but we're still looking that."

She said the city usually looks for ways to salvage parts of a decommissioned facilities in order to reduce the amount of waste that ends up in landfills.

Urinals, anyone?

What isn't considered a keepsake could be reused at another civic facility, she explained.

"It's a big stadium so we have everything from lighting and generators and turf and seats and urinals and anything else you can think of."

Hargrove said memorabilia and other reusables will likely be sold off in an auction, but underscored that fans will just have to wait to learn about more details.

The Saskatchewan Roughriders team has already committed to donating the seats and structures in both end zones to eight different communities starting in June.

"The stadium is going down, but it really is going to live on in legacy," said Hargrove.