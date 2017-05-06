When it came to finally dressing up in costume at this weekend's Fan Expo in Regina — after years of attending the annual geekfest as himself — Terry Chadwick finally realized: resistance is futile.

He dressed up as a member of the Borg, the mechanized, hive-mind villains of TV and cinema's Star Trek.

"There's some electronics in it that I've got wired up so I've got a laser which I'm not allowed to turn on here," said Chadwick from the floor of Canada Centre East at Evraz Place.

"I've got a little DC Motor and some LEDs and that sort of thing."

Plug and play

The crew for the independently-made sci-fi film Patient 62, which was shot in the province, was also at the convention.

Director Bryce Schlamp said the buzz in the hall is great and offers plenty of opportunity for exposure.

Glenn LaPointe, who co-starred in the Saskatchewan-shot film Patient 62 and joined the film's director, Bryce Schlamp, on the convention floor, shows off his warm side. (Kendall Latimer/CBC News)

"We've had quite a few people who are just hearing about it for the first time," he said of the film. "We've had a few who've heard about it, but I think we're starting to reach a broader audience, which is nice."

Hugh Patterson, producer of the 2016 Regina-shot horror-comedy WolfCop, agreed.

"Calgary is a big one," he said of expos, "but Regina's great. It's where the hometown crowd. Everyone loves us, everyone knows Wolf Cop here. It's just more fun at home."

The WolfCop crew was at the expo to promote its next film project, Super Grid, and tout a comic book called Atomic Victory Squad.

Here's a look at some of the other costumed folks at this year's convention, starting with, um, well, we have no idea what this forbidding creature is:

The creature from the Predator film series was giving off an uncharacteristically friendly vibe, though:

It wouldn't be a fan expo without one costumer as Princess Leia, the indefatigable Star Wars hero immortalized by the late Carrie Fisher.

Another looming figure of the George Lucas film universe showed up too:

