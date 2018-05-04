Regina Fan Expo attendees can donate to SJHL assistance fund in lieu of photo op fees

If you're looking to snap a photo with one of the celebrities at the Regina Fan Expo this weekend, the usual fees have been waived. Instead people are asked to donate to a fund for those affected by the Humboldt Broncos bus crash.

The Humboldt Broncos team bus and a semi-truck collided between Nipawin and Tisdale last month. Sixteen of the 29 people on the bus died and the others were injured.

"In our grief and solidarity, we wanted to do something to contribute both financially and, hopefully, spiritually by providing a brief escape with a fun show for pop culture lovers," Expo HQ Vice President Andrew Moyes said in a press release.

"We hope this initiative not only raises but money, but also amplifies the joy and sense of community for our attendees."

Photo op fees are typically $50 or $60.

The fund is designed to "assist with the long-term healing and mental health of all those who were impacted by the Humboldt Broncos tragedy" and establish a memorial.

Jason Priestley of Beverly Hills 90210, Megan Follows of Anne of Green Gables, former Buffy the Vampire Slayer Kristy Swanson, and the voice of Super Mario, Charles Martinet, are be some of the celebrities in attendance.

Voice actors Todd Haberkorn, of Fairy Tail, and Richard Horvitz from Invader Zim will also be there.