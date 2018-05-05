Fan Expo goers express their passion through cosplay in Regina

It's a place for comic, gaming and cosplay lovers to share their passion.

A Star Wars fan dressed as a Mandalorian on Saturday. (CBC News/Alex Soloducha) Regina's Fan Expo is on this weekend at Evraz Place.

Fans have the chance to meet celebrities including Jason Priestley from Beverly Hills 90210, Eugene Brave Rock from Wonder Woman, Charles Martinet, who voices Super Mario, and Kristy Swanson from Buffy The Vampire Slayer.

Emillie Lussier (left) dressed up as the character Finland from the manga series Hetalia. (CBC News/Alex Soloducha) Many are also decked out in their own, creative nods to some of their favourite characters.

Regina's Melissa Biden dressed up as Poison Ivy from the Batman series on Saturday.

Biden said it took her about 15 hours to glue the individual leaves on her outfit. She said it was "a quick one," compared to some of the other costumes in her closet.

Guests at the Regina Fan Expo checked out some of the art that was up for sale over the weekend. (CBC News/Alex Soloducha) "It's always something that just makes me happy to dress up as someone else and to play a different character," she said. "And, it's more putting it together that's the fun part."

Emillie Lussier, dressed up as the character Finland from the manga series Hetalia, said she was excited to be surrounded by so many like-minded fans.

A Regina fan dressed as Harley Quinn from the Batman series. (CBC News/Alex Soloducha) "It's such an awesome place where you can talk to people who are interested in the things that you're into, buy stuff that you're into and talk to people that you look up to," she said.

Organizers announced Friday that photo opportunities with celebrity guests would be made available by donation only, with 100 per cent of proceeds going to the Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League Assistance Program, to assist with the long-term healing and mental health of those impacted by the Humboldt Broncos tragedy.