Fan Expo goers express their passion through cosplay in Regina

It's a place for comic, gaming and cosplay lovers to share their passion.

Doors close at 5 p.m. Sunday

Regina's Chris Howat dressed as a Jedi Knight from Star Wars and Melissa Biden dressed as Poison Ivy from DC Comics, while attending Regina's Fan Expo. (CBC News/Alex Soloducha)

Regina's Fan Expo is on this weekend at Evraz Place.
A Star Wars fan dressed as a Mandalorian on Saturday. (CBC News/Alex Soloducha)
Fans have the chance to meet celebrities including Jason Priestley from Beverly Hills 90210, Eugene Brave Rock from Wonder Woman, Charles Martinet, who voices Super Mario, and Kristy Swanson from Buffy The Vampire Slayer.
Many are also decked out in their own, creative nods to some of their favourite characters. 
Emillie Lussier (left) dressed up as the character Finland from the manga series Hetalia. (CBC News/Alex Soloducha)

Regina's Melissa Biden dressed up as Poison Ivy from the Batman series on Saturday.

Biden said it took her about 15 hours to glue the individual leaves on her outfit. She said it was "a quick one," compared to some of the other costumes in her closet. 

"It's always something that just makes me happy to dress up as someone else and to play a different character," she said. "And, it's more putting it together that's the fun part."
Guests at the Regina Fan Expo checked out some of the art that was up for sale over the weekend. (CBC News/Alex Soloducha)

Emillie Lussier, dressed up as the character Finland from the manga series Hetalia, said she was excited to be surrounded by so many like-minded fans.  

"It's such an awesome place where you can talk to people who are interested in the things that you're into, buy stuff that you're into and talk to people that you look up to," she said. 
A Regina fan dressed as Harley Quinn from the Batman series. (CBC News/Alex Soloducha)
Organizers announced Friday that photo opportunities with celebrity guests would be made available by donation only, with 100 per cent of proceeds going to the Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League Assistance Program, to assist with the long-term healing and mental health of those impacted by the Humboldt Broncos tragedy.
The Expo wraps up Sunday night at 5 p.m.
Children and adults both got into the cosplay at the Regina Fan Expo on Saturday afternoon. (CBC News/Alex Soloducha)
