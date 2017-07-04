Two young children have been left without their mother and infant brother after a crash that claimed the lives of three people.

On July 1, just before 11 p.m. CST, two vehicles collided head-on on Highway 10, near Melville, Sask.

A 24-year-old man who was driving south from Melville was found dead by emergency responders. His identity has not been released at this time.

In the other vehicle, 25-year-old Tiffany Bellegarde, who was driving north with her three children in the car, was also pronounced dead at the scene.

Her six-month-old son Dayton died shortly after.

Six-month-old Dayton died shortly after he was taken to hospital. (GoFundMe)

Bellegarde's daughter Mystery, 7, was taken to Yorkton hospital, while her son Kyson, 4, was airlifted to the pediatric unit of the Royal University Hospital in Saskatoon. Bellegarde is from Yorkton.

According to family, both of the surviving children are conscious and in stable condition.

Bellegarde's sister Tristian has created a GoFundMe page to help with funeral costs and other expenses for the family at this time. So far, it has been shared on Facebook over 400 times.

Family members say Tiffany and Dayton will be buried at the Peepeekisis Roman Catholic Church Cemetery, in File Hills, Sask.

The crash is still under investigation by RCMP.