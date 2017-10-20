A Regina woman who had been missing since Oct. 2 is safe, according to a stepsister.

Juanita Langan says Tina Marie Gambler made contact with her father Thursday afternoon, disclosing where she is, who she's with and that she's safe.

A four-day search for Gambler, 33, had been planned by a Regina volunteer patrol group, White Pony Lodge, but it was called off.

Langan describes Gambler, a mother of six children, as a person with a big heart.

Regina police say Gambler was reported missing on Oct. 17, after last being seen at a family member's house on Oct. 2.