A Regina woman who had been missing since Oct. 2 is safe, according to a stepsister. 

 Juanita Langan says Tina Marie Gambler made contact with her father Thursday afternoon, disclosing where she is, who she's with and that she's safe. 

A four-day search for Gambler, 33, had been planned by a Regina volunteer patrol group, White Pony Lodge, but it was called off. 

Langan describes Gambler, a mother of six children, as a person with a big heart. 

Regina police say Gambler was reported missing on Oct. 17, after last being seen at a family member's house on Oct. 2. 