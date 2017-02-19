Here's what you need to know about what's open and closed in the city tomorrow.

All civic offices in Regina will be closed for Family Day.

If you're looking to drop some trash off at the landfill, it will be open until 5:30 p.m. CST but gates close at 5:15. Garbage and recycling will be picked up, as usual.

Regina Transit will operate using the Sunday schedule while Paratransit will use the holiday schedule.

The office will be closed for Riverside Memorial Park and Regina cemeteries. The gates will open at 8 a.m. and stay open until 6 p.m.

There will be a free public skate with hot chocolate and cookies at Doug Wickenheiser Arena from noon until 3 p.m. and the parking metres will not be in effect.

A full schedule can be found online.