Extreme cold weather warnings have been issued across several areas in Saskatchewan.

An arctic ridge of high pressure building into southern Saskatchewan will bring overnight temperatures near –30 C, with the wind chill bringing temperatures near the –40 C mark early Tuesday morning.

Extreme cold warnings are issued for these areas in Saskatchewan:

Saskatoon

Prince Albert - Shellbrook - Spiritwood - Duck Lake

Melfort - Tisdale - Nipawin - Carrot River

Martensville - Warman - Rosthern - Delisle - Wakaw

Outlook - Watrous - Hanley - Imperial - Dinsmore

Humboldt - Wynyard - Wadena - Lanigan - Foam Lake

The Battlefords - Unity - Maidstone - St. Walburg

A period of very cold wind chills is expected. Frostbite on exposed skin is possible within 10 minutes with these temperatures.

Environment Canada advises residents to take precautions with such cold temperatures, and to dress appropriately for the weather.