As another day of deep freeze began, Saskatchewan was just about the coldest place in the country.

In a rare move, Environment Canada issued extreme cold weather warnings for the entire province.

Stony Rapids, in the province's far north, had the lowest temperature in Canada at 7 a.m. CST: –42.9 C.

The province's "hot spot" was the Cypress Hills area in the extreme southwest, where it was a less-than-balmy –25 early this morning.

Temperatures in many communities were in the –30s, but with the wind factored in, it felt like it was well into in the –40s.

Many school divisions were cancelling bus service for a second day due to the cold, but were keeping their schools open.

Meanwhile, Environment Canada says milder temperatures are on the way. Temperatures are expected to "moderate" tonight, the weather agency says.