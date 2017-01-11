Saskatchewan woke up to one of the coldest days of the year this morning.

Extreme cold weather warnings have been issued for Regina, Saskatoon and dozens of other communities across the province, Environment Canada says.

It was about -33 C in Regina in the predawn hours Wednesday. (CBC News)

Temperatures were in the –30s C, but with the wind factored in, it felt like it was in the –40s in many areas in the predawn hours.

Many school divisions were canceling bus service for the day due to the cold, but were keeping their schools open.

Meanwhile, Environment Canada says milder temperatures are on the way.

In southern Saskatchewan, temperatures could be in the low single digits (minus, that is) by Monday.