Environment Canada says extreme cold warnings are in effect for parts of northern Saskatchewan.

It could feel as cold as —45 with the wind chill overnight on Saturday.

Areas affected are:

Wollaston Lake and Collins Bay.

Fond-du-Lac, Stony Rapids and Black Lake.

Southend, Brabant Lake and Kinoosao.

Cree Lake and Key Lake.

Extreme cold warnings are issued when very cold temperatures or wind chill create an elevated risk to health such as frostbite and hypothermia.

Environment Canada cautions people to dress appropriately and watch for warning signs such as itching, pale skin, shortness of breath, coughing or chest pain.