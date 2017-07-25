Export Development Canada is opening its newest office in Saskatoon, a move which it says will help Saskatchewan-based businesses tap into new markets.

In a news release, the EDC says it has seen an increase in the amount of business undertaken in the sectors of mining oil and gas and agriculture, which are prevalent in Sask.

"Saskatchewan based companies, particularly in the north are already exporting heavily into the U.S. market but EDC can help them tap into demand-rich markets like China and India quickly, and with less risk," said Mark Livingston, regional vice-president of EDC in the release.

The EDC says it will be able to help municipal and provincial businesses due to the number of major banks and other financial institutions in Saskatoon.

Sask. exports most of its production — about 70 per cent — and the province's trade with international markets has been expanding.