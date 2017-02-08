Testifying at her own professional misconduct hearing in Regina today, ex-teacher Martina Cain is denying there was inappropriate behaviour with a teenage girl.

Cain was a teacher, coach — and later the principal — at Churchill Community High School in La Ronge, Sask.

She is facing misconduct charges, brought forward by a former student, related to alleged incidents between 1986 and 1989.

One charge alleges that Cain made members of the girls basketball team play "strip basketball" at practices. The allegation is that the girls would shoot hoops and have to remove articles of clothing if they missed.

One witness testified Tuesday that as a teenager she had sleepovers with Cain and slept in her bed.

The same former student said she was in a hot tub with Cain and was told to take her bathing suit off.

On Wednesday, Cain testified the strip basketball involved socks and shoes only. She denied that there was ever any naked hot tubbing with students.

She admitted that one girl did have sleepovers in her bed, but noted her living room was sparsely furnished and didn't have a sofa.

Cain said that over her career, she taught hundreds of students and coached about 300.

She said there were no complaints over that time, aside from the current charges brought by one former student.

The hearing, ordered by the Saskatchewan Professional Teachers Regulatory Board, is expected to hear from one other witness today before wrapping up.